Legal cannabis industry not immune to inflation | Here Weed Go! podcast

Cannabis reporter and host Eddie Celaya of the Arizona Daily Star is joined by Adams Lee, international trade attorney with the Seattle-based law firm Harris Bricken.

Lee explains why prices for cannabis products have remained steady, or even fallen, in some states. He also shows how cannabis, seemingly inflation-proof at the consumer level (so far), is actually fraught with some of the same issues and problems other more established industries also face.

Together, they clear the smoke around how inflation and its impact in other parts of the economy may be behind a downward trend in sales across the country.

