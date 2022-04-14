 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lee Harvey Oswald life insurance claim sells at auction

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy paid out less than $900 to his mother. Now, the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost $80,000.

The original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

The one-page, 8.5-inch by 10.25-inch (21.5-centimeter by 26-centimeter) document came inside a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald. The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C. Oswald, and is dated Dec. 26, 1963, just 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby.

Issued by the National Life and Accident Insurance Company of Nashville, Tennessee, the document includes Oswald's name, dates of birth and death, specifies the place of death as Dallas, and the cause of death as “gunshot wound.”

The insurance company honored its obligations by paying Marguerite Oswald $863.

People are also reading…

Ruby, meanwhile, was found guilty of murdering Oswald and sentenced to death, but both the conviction and death sentence were overturned and Ruby died before he could be retried.

Marguerite Oswald maintained her son’s innocence and came under intense criticism for trying to profit off her son's death.

Some of the other items that sold at the Fine Autograph and Artifacts auction included a signed Marilyn Monroe photograph from 1953 for nearly $29,000; a check signed by Bruce Lee for more $17,700; and a signed photograph of Winston Churchill for more than $8,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gives 'crime scene' Ukraine $800 million to hold off Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News