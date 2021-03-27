LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman honored at NAACP Image Awards

“I wish I could be standing for this award, but the doctors told me I need to keep the weight off my ankle. I appreciate all the well wishes and thoughts to my injury. I’ll be back soon.”

The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color virtually aired live on BET. It was also simulcast on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

“Black-ish” star and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the show for the eighth consecutive year.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor, who also starred in the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther,” died at 43 last year after privately battling colon cancer.

“As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God,” said the teary-eyed Simone Ledward Boseman, the actor’s wife, who accepted the award on his behalf. “He would thank his mom and dad. And he would give honor to his ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you NAACP for giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person.”

Boseman spoke about how common Black people have been diagnosed with or died from colon cancer. She urged Black people over the age of 45 to get screened.