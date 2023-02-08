Today is Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
***
TOP STORIES
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record in an arena filled with stars and rocked by eager fans anticipating a crowning moment in his 20-year career. James chased the 36 points necessary to surpass Abdul-Jabbar with determination, scoring 20 in the first half. The fans roared with every point while he inched toward the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers’ bench. James’ mother, wife and three children also watched from courtside amid the thousands who rose in waves of anticipation nearly every time James touched the ball.
President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. He used his address Tuesday night to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. He offered a positive assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. It was Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.
Joe Biden's State of the Union address came at a crucial moment for his presidency. He's preparing to launch a reelection campaign despite Democrats' doubts over whether the octogenarian should seek a second term. He's seen a string of political and legislative successes, but has struggled to convince Americans that the country is making progress. Tuesday night's address was probably his last, best opportunity to make his case for why he deserves four more years before making a formal campaign announcement in several weeks. “Let's finish the job,” Biden said repeatedly.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The former spokeswoman for President Donald Trump leaned heavily into Republican culture war issues and accused Biden of pursuing what she called “woke fantasies.” Sanders warned of a nation whose ideals are under attack and whose citizens are fighting for their freedoms. She didn’t mention Trump by name during Tuesday night’s speech, which embraced conservatives’ fights against the way race is taught in public school. She called Biden’s administration “completely hijacked by the radical left.”
Stretched rescue teams are toiling through the night in Turkey and Syria, searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 11,000, making it the deadliest quake worldwide in more than a decade. Hope for finding survivors is fading. Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured a “tent city” in Kahramanmaras on Wednesday. Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel, and aid pledges have poured in from around the world. But the scale of destruction was so immense and spread so wide that many are still waiting for help.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Russia’s invasion — and pressed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory. Zelenskyy’s daring to visit Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Kyiv braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow’s forces. Hundreds of lawmakers and parliamentary staff packed the 900-year-old Westminster Hall for Zelenskyy’s speech. It was only his second confirmed journey outside Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago.
House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president's son. A congressional hearing Wednesday will fulfill a GOP promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias at social media companies. The three former executives will be appearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to testify for the first time about the decision to initially block from Twitter a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. Lawmakers have promised a widespread investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.
Documents released Tuesday provide a scathing account of what authorities are calling the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. The officer, Demetrius Haley, stood over Nichols as he lay critically injured from a police beating and took photographs, which he sent to other officers and a female acquaintance, according to documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. Haley’s lawyer declined to comment, and lawyers for the other four officers either declined to comment or could not be reached.
Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy's defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina are hearing evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed in 2021. A state agent testified Tuesday gunshot residue was found inside the jacket, likely after someone shot a gun wearing it inside out or wrapped it around a recently fired weapon. Defense attorneys had asked the judge in the case to prevent further testimony about the raincoat after the caretaker for Murdaugh’s ailing mother testified that she she saw him bring a “blue something, looked like a tarp” into his mother’s home nine days after the killings. They say nothing links Murdaugh to the jacket.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***