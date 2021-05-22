Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

Snyder, whose relatives still live in West Virginia, dreams of moving to Morgantown one day to earn a master’s degree.

Still, he’s concerned about poor broadband and spotty cell service in his native state. Coming back has “got to be the right opportunity,” Snyder said. “I make good money down here doing what I do."

Affordability and retirement were two reasons why Susan Mazur-Stommen jumped at the chance to move to West Virginia from Washington, D.C., in 2019. The 54-year-old cultural anthropologist and her husband bought a 110-year-old house in Hinton for $47,000.

“West Virginia people are very independent-minded. You don’t get that conformity you see in other places. I think that’s really important," she said "There is sort of a live-and-let-live attitude. You can create your own future and your own reality here in some ways that you cannot in places that are restricted, more conformist.”

For many if not most of the people who have left, the conflict between the things that led them to leave and their fondness for sweeping mountain vistas, a manageable pace and having family close at hand never really goes away.