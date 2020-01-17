Leader of St. Louis black police union says racial bias real

Taylor said in a statement that denying racial bias within the department is “a slap in the face to minority and non-minority officers with whom we are proud to serve.” She said the union has often cited racial disparities in discipline, promotions, and job placement.

Taylor also cited issues mentioned in Gardner’s lawsuit, including a watchdog group’s report last year that identified several officers accused of posting racist, violent or prejudiced messages on Facebook. The suit also cited a 2017 incident in which a black undercover officer was allegedly beaten by four white colleagues who mistook him for a protester, leading to their federal indictment.

Gardner’s relationship with police has long been strained. She developed an “exclusion list” of more than two dozen police officers who were barred from serving as primary witnesses in criminal cases over what Gardner called credibility concerns, a move that angered Police Chief John Hayden, who is black.