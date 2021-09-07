Laxalt hints at legal fights ahead of 2022 US Senate race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — More than 14 months before the midterm elections, the Republican frontrunner in Nevada's U.S. Senate race is raising fears of voter fraud and talking about preemptively mounting legal challenges — a sign that the election denialism that marked the last cycle may carry over into the next.

Adam Laxalt, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is aiming to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and thus swing power to Republicans in the now-evenly split chamber.

“With me at the top of the ticket, we’re going to be able to get everybody at the table and come up with a full plan, do our best to try to secure this election, get as many observers as we can, and file lawsuits early, if there are lawsuits we can file to try to tighten up the election,” he told radio host Wayne Allyn Root on Aug. 24.

He's one of many Republican candidates running for state and federal office next year that remain committed to the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen or tainted by fraud.

Laxalt, the grandson of former Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt and son of former New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici, served as state attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.