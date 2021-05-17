Lawyers say detainees in Georgia jail are being denied pens

The filing asks a judge to issue an order to ensure that people held in the jail can communicate with their lawyers by mail.

No one in the sheriff's office responded immediately Monday to a voicemail from The Associated Press seeking comment.

A lawyer with the Southern Center for Human Rights, which filed the class-action suit along with the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote two letters in April to the jail officials' lawyer asking him to investigate and remedy the situation.

In an email that was attached as an exhibit to the court filing, Jack Hancock, the lawyer for the jail officials, said detainees are no longer able to buy or keep pens “as a result of the use of the pens as weapons.” Hancock said detainees can get pens from jail staff but cannot keep them longer than necessary. He also noted that detainees have access to kiosks that allow them to email and text.

Sworn declarations from people held in the jail and attached to the court filing say the pens they used to get were short and extremely flexible, specifically to keep them from being used as weapons. They also say jail staff haven't let them access pens at all since the policy change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.