Lawyers: Prosecutor won't charge 17 with pipeline trespass

Lawyers for 17 people arrested at pipeline protests in Louisiana say a local prosecutor has rejected felony trespass charges against them all.

The decision is a major victory for free speech, attorney Bill Quigley and the Center for Constitutional Rights said.

District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé sent a letter late Friday saying he did not plan to prosecute any of the 16 protesters or a freelance journalist who was arrested at one demonstration, said Pamela Spees, an attorney for the center.

“To avoid any doubt, l write this letter as an assurance of non-prosecution and to affirmatively disavow any future prosecution,” Duhé wrote in a copy provided Wednesday to The Associated Press. The letter was dated June 16, but had been corrected Friday to include all 17 names, Spees said.

Duhé did not immediately respond to a call Wednesday requesting comment.

The 17 were arrested at several different events in various parts of St. Martin Parish, Spees said.