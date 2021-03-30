Lawyers clash over $1B hydropower transmission corridor

BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys for conservation organizations and an electric utility clashed Tuesday before a federal appeals court over the adequacy of environmental reviews of a key portion of a power transmission project in western Maine.

An attorney for three conservation groups disputed the thoroughness of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and suggested its review was handled differently from those of other projects. But Central Maine Power said the federal agency properly found there was no significant impact.

The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Mountain Club are seeking to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect while they pursue a lawsuit seeking a more comprehensive environmental review by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The $1 billion project would provide a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.

Three judges for the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at times expressed exasperation over complexities of the arguments relating to he review process and separate environmental assessments by the Department of Energy and the Army Corps of Engineers.