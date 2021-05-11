Lawyers: Black man didn't drive into deputies who shot him

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said his deputies weren't injured.

Womble didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. Lawyers for Brown's family, in addition to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, have called for a special prosecutor to step in. But under state law, Womble would have to agree to step aside.

An independent autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family found that he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet.

After last month's hearing, Judge Jeffery Foster declined to release the video publicly, but ruled the family should be shown less than 20 redacted minutes of five videos taken from body cameras and a dashboard camera. In total, the unedited and unredacted video runs about two hours. Foster said the video must remain from public view for at least 30 days to allow an independent state investigation to unfold but that he would consider releasing it after that.

On Tuesday, shortly after the Brown family news conference, Wooten issued a statement reiterating that he would have preferred a public release of the video but that he respects the court's decision.

Three deputies who were involved in the shooting remain on leave pending the probe by the State Bureau of Investigation. Four others initially put on leave were allowed to return to duty after the sheriff said they didn't fire shots. The FBI has also launched a civil rights probe.

