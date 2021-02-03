Lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims under investigation

Georgia law says a person's residence shall be considered “that place in which such person’s habitation is fixed, without any present intention of removing therefrom.” It also says that if a person moves to another state “with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

Wood also is being scrutinized by the State Bar of Georgia, which said it “is proceeding with an inquiry” into Wood. The state bar rule cited as a basis for the investigation says that if its disciplinary board finds that a lawyer may be “impaired or incapacitated to practice law” as result of mental illness, cognitive impairment or substance abuse, the board may make a confidential referral to an appropriate medical or mental health professional for evaluation.

Wood said on Telegram that he's “of sound mind,” hasn't violated any rule of professional conduct, and will fight the state bar in court if necessary.

Wood has long been known for his representation of high profile clients — including Richard Jewell, who was wrongly accused in the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta — particularly in defamation cases.