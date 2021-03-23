Lawyer: Texans QB's assault suits followed blackmail attempt

Hardin said that many massage therapists who have previously worked with Watson describe him as a “gentleman and a model client who never engaged in inappropriate conduct.”

The two most recent lawsuits in the case were filed on Tuesday. Seven others were filed on Monday while the rest were filed last week. The lawsuits allege most of the assaults took place in Houston, while one happened in Atlanta and another in Beverly Hills, California. The first alleged assault took place in March 2020.

Buzbee has said he planned to submit evidence from several of the women to authorities but it’s unclear if that has happened.

Houston police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office have declined to comment on the allegations.

The NFL has said it's investigating the allegations against Watson.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12. Watson requested a trade in January.

