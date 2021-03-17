Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights

“The authorities failed in these duties, at time miserably,” he told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes.

Paisana said there was “an overreaching preoccupation” on the part of Canadian authorities to appease the U.S.

“At nearly every turn the authorities prioritized the U.S. request over Ms. Mengs rights and their own obligations,” he said.

Paisana attacked the validity of the arrest warrant, which said Meng was a risk to escape and had no ties to Canada.

The charges filed against Meng in the U.S. were sealed, so she didn’t know she was facing prosecution, he said. Meng also owned two houses in Vancouver, so had Canadian ties.

Meng attended the hearing wearing a large bandage covering the middle finger on her right hand and a monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She listened to the proceedings while an interpreter translated.

Meng’s lawyers will be back in court next month, arguing the U.S. is exceeding the limits of its jurisdiction by prosecuting a foreign citizen for actions that took place in Hong Kong and that Canada was misled by the U.S. about the strength of its case.