Lawyer: Parkland suspect shouldn't be called 'the killer'

Prosecutor Nicole Chiappone said even Cruz himself has used some of the terms his attorneys want barred. She said he refers to himself in a cellphone video as “the next school shooter” and, shortly before the killings, recorded himself saying, “this is the day of my massacre.”

Chiappone said Scherer should not make any pretrial list of barred terms. If someone at trial refers to Cruz or the shootings in a manner his attorneys believe is prejudicial, they can object then and make their argument to strike the wording, she said.

“Referring to this as ‘an incident’ or ‘a tragedy’ is insulting. This is far more,” she added.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty, but his attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors have rejected that offer.

Cruz's attorneys also asked to review testimony given in secret to a statewide grand jury empaneled after the shooting that examined systemic failures in school security, mental health counseling and other programs.

They want to see if anything was said specifically about Cruz during the hearings that could provide some mitigation for the shooting, either in the main trial or during the sentencing phase. They said if they aren't allowed to see the testimony, they want Scherer to review it.