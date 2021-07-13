Lawyer: North Dakota man disturbed when he killed mom, cop

During the first exchange, Pendleton shot 20 rounds “blindly” through the bedroom wall, not knowing who was on the other side, Mattison said. Ballistics tests showed that one of those bullets killed his mother.

“The only person who was prepared on May 27, 2020, was the defendant,” Mattison said. Pendleton was “waiting for law enforcement to open that door so he could pull the trigger,” she said.

Mottinger suggested that manslaughter charges would be more appropriate for Pendleton, who faces life without parole if he's convicted of murder.

“He was a mess. That doesn’t excuse his conduct, but it sure goes a long, long way to explaining it, doesn’t it?” Mottinger told the jury.

Jurors could convict Pendleton of manslaughter or negligent homicide charges if they don’t believe he is guilty of murder. Prosecutors are also required to prove that Pendleton did not act in self-defense, in which case he could be found not guilty in either of the killings.

Mattison said self-defense wouldn't apply because there’s no evidence that the officers used excessive force. Rather, it was the officers who were defending themselves, she said.