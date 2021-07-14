Lawyer: Iowa man in Chicago to propose, not criminal conduct

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for an Iowa man arrested in Chicago for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room said Wednesday his client was in the city to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

Jonathan Brayman said the baseless accusation against Keegan Casteel by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown spurred sensational media coverage despite the lack of evidence Casteel had ill intent.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police they observed a loaded semi-automatic rifle with a laser scope, five ammunition clips and a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the room held by Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa on July 4. The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill. The window had a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.

Brayman said his client is licensed to have the guns, and was merely exercising his Second Amendment rights. They suggested the weapons made Casteel feel safer in a crime-ridden city.