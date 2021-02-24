Lawyer hired by Democratic AG defends Iowa's GOP governor

Thompson worked closely with Langholz during his 2 1/2-year stint as senior legal counsel to Reynolds and “knew his abilities,” said Miller spokesman Lynn Hicks.

“When we have someone of this talent and there is an opening, we hire him or her,” Hicks said, noting that Langholz was first in his 2008 University of Iowa law school class.

Langholz, a Republican loyalist who founded the Iowa chapter of the Federalist Society, could use the job to bolster his credentials if he again applies to become an Iowa Supreme Court justice after getting passed over last year.

Despite having little prior litigation experience, he's a supervising attorney in the unit that defends the state against lawsuits and is already representing the Reynolds administration and University of Iowa in high-profile cases.

Langholz has already helped defend Reynolds' emergency public health restrictions to fight the coronavirus against a lawsuit brought by a bar owner who argued they violated her rights.