Lawyer: Ex-officer reaches plea deal in Black man's death

Criminal cases for 53 of the officers ended in a non-conviction, while 45 cases are still pending, according to the findings.

Nineteen of those 45 convicted were through a guilty plea — similar to what is planned in Delke's case — while the rest were through a jury conviction, according to Stinson's research.

In only 25 of the 143 arrests did the person who was fatally shot have a gun; just five were convicted, according to Stinson’s tally. He said there's always risk for prosecutors that a case like this could end in an acquittal or a mistrial with a hung jury.

“It's not uncommon for the case to end in a guilty plea and it's not uncommon for the case to end in a guilty plea on the eve of trial, either,” Stinson said.

Delke’s attorneys argued the officer followed his training and Tennessee law in response to “an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun.” Funk argued Delke had other alternatives, adding that the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.