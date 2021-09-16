Lawyer: Arizona Senate's 2020 election review out next week

Langhofer told Kemp on Thursday that he expects the companies to give the records to the Senate, which will review them and release any that are not subject to being withheld due to legislative or attorney-client privilege. He also said several thousand Senate records withheld on privilege grounds continue to be a matter of dispute between the Senate and the watchdog group, and Kemp may ultimately need to review them and decide if they should be made public.

Senate President Karen Fann told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Cyber Ninjas and the contractor had not yet handed over the completed audit, which was launched amid unfounded claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

“I haven’t even seen the whole report,” Fann said “I’ve been able to see some bits and pieces and mostly that was just in conversations.”

When pressed by the judge to say whether the Senate has received the draft report, Langhofer said “not yet.”

“I believe the Senate is in possession of, or its agents are in possession of, a draft report, but not from Cyber Ninjas," he said. "There were some ancillary reports, but the main one the Senate does not have yet.”