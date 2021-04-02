Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions

Two legal challenges to the Trump administration's execution of the 2020 census neared conclusions this week in the face of changes brought by President Joe Biden's administration since he took office last January.

A group of primarily Latino and Asian American advocates that had sued the Trump administration in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday asked to have their lawsuit dismissed. Their lawsuit challenged orders from President Donald Trump that directed the Census Bureau to gather citizenship information about every U.S. resident through administrative records and also attempted to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats among the states.

The advocates said Trump's orders violated the constitutional and civil rights of Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens.

Biden rescinded both orders in one of his first acts as president. The Biden administration also has stopped efforts to produce neighborhood-level data that showed the citizenship and voting age of the population and is taking the time needed to make sure there are no problems with the 2020 census data's quality, the Latino and Asian American groups said in court papers.

“Plaintiffs have concluded that their claims in the case are resolved," they said in court papers.