Lawsuit seeks more protection for endangered right whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Conservation groups filed suit Wednesday against the federal government, saying it has taken too long to act on proposals to expand protections for critically endangered right whales.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington says the National Marine Fisheries Service for more than eight years has ignored conservationists' petitions seeking greater speed limit restrictions on ships along the U.S. East Coast, where the rare whales' range extends from Maine to Florida.

Scientists say collisions with ships are one of the greatest threats to a species considered dangerously close to extinction. Last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated the population of North Atlantic right whales has dropped below 370. The previous year's estimate was 412.

Since 2008, the government has imposed speed limits on larger vessels in Atlantic waters in areas and periods of the year when right whales are frequently seen. The largest areas are off the coast of New England, where right whales feed and mate from spring into fall, and off the Carolinas, Georgia and northern Florida, where pregnant females migrate each winter to give birth.