Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

“I asked what happened and said ‘I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,’” Hoffmeyer said at the time. “She said ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’ The teacher cut her hair to even it out.”

Jurnee's mother is white. Hoffmeyer said the girl who cut Jurnee’s hair and the teacher who cut it are white.

The district “failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees, and knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees,” according to the lawsuit.

The Associated Press left messages Thursday seeking comment from the district, which is located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. About 4% of Mount Pleasant’s 25,000 residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census.