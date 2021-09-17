Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents' permission has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher's assistant.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, MLive.com reported. It alleges that the biracial girl's constitutional rights were violated, racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white, said that in March his daughter arrived home from Ganiard Elementary with much of the hair on one side of her head cut. Jurnee said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on a school bus, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press in April.

Two days after the bus incident — and after complaining to the principal and having Jurnee's hair styled at a salon with an asymmetrical cut to make the differing lengths less obvious — Jurnee arrived home with the hair on the other side cut.

"I asked what happened and said 'I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,'" Hoffmeyer said at the time. "She said 'but dad, it was the teacher.' The teacher cut her hair to even it out."