Lawsuit says police caused asphyxiation death of naked man

Henry County spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said she couldn't comment on pending litigation. Hampton police referred a request for comment to the city manager, who did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment Wednesday. A county police spokesman spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Two of the city officers are still employed by the department, according to its website, and did not respond to emails sent to their department email addresses.

A police body camera video provided by Rodriguez's parents' lawyers shows Rodriguez walking down the middle of a street naked as an officer shouts at him to get on the ground at least 10 times. Rodriguez turns around twice but keeps walking. He yells something at the officers, but it's bleeped out on the video provided by the lawyers.

The officer then yells, “I'm gonna tase you,” and fires his stun gun, causing Rodriguez to fall to the ground.

After that, the officers are heard repeatedly telling him to roll over onto his stomach so they can help him and also threatening to stun him again. One tries to turn him over and calls him a “sweaty little hog.” Rodriguez is heard yelling whenever he's stunned and is seen trying to sit up and scooting away from the officers while lying on his back.