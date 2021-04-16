Lawsuit: Police drew gun on driver whose headlights were off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — An officer drew a gun on a young Black driver whose only infraction was driving with his headlights off, according to a lawsuit filed against a South Carolina town and its police department.

Noah West was headed to a fast-food restaurant where his mother worked when a Summerville police officer pulled him over on March 21. The officer ordered him to step out of the car, kneel and put his hands on his head. The orders came as the officer's gun was pointed at him, according to the lawsuit filed by West's family. West obeyed.

According to a police report, officers were in the area following reports of gunfire. West was leaving the area in a car with its headlights off, prompting officers to stop him, Lt. Chris Hirsch, a police department spokesman, told news outlets.

Fearing the driver was involved in the gunfire, the officer conducted a felony traffic stop, but only issued a written warning for the headlights upon realizing West wasn’t involved in the earlier incident, Hirsch said.