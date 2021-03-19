Lawsuit: NJ prison guards kicked, punched transgender woman

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey prison guards punched and kicked a transgender woman during an attack on inmates in January and struck her so forcefully about a month later that she had to be hospitalized, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in state Superior Court.

The woman, an inmate at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, is seeking to be transferred out of the prison, along with damages. Rae Rollins' lawsuit names the state Department of Corrections, its commissioner, Marcus Hicks, as well as administrators and guards at the prison in Hunterdon County.

The Law Division of the attorney general's office, which typically represents state departments and officials in lawsuits, declined to comment on the complaint.

Many of the details about the Jan. 11 and 12 attack have become public because Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has charged eight prison guards in the matter.

According to the attorney general, about two dozen guards engaged in “forced cell extractions” of at least six inmates for unknown reasons. The extractions left one unidentified victim with a broken bone in her skull near her eye. Another victim was punched about 28 times and pepper sprayed, he as said.