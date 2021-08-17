Lawsuit: Mixup keeps family at gunpoint near Yellowstone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park rangers and Wyoming sheriff's deputies seeking a murder suspect held a vacationing family at gunpoint without adequate cause for an hour, a lawsuit claims.

Brett and Genalyn Hemry, of Independence, Missouri, say they are victims of false arrest, excessive use of force and false imprisonment. Their lawsuit filed July 19 in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial.

Law enforcement officers at the time of the encounter in 2017 were seeking Gerald Michael Bullinger, a Utah man suspected of killing his wife, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's daughter in Idaho. Bullinger's whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigators had found a car Bullinger was driving in Bridger-Teton National Forest outside Moran, near Grand Teton National Park in western Wyoming, on July 12, 2017.

On July 20, 2017, two park rangers in separate vehicles closely followed the Hemrys and their minor child after they drove out of Yellowstone's east gate, prompting Brett Hemry to pull off U.S. 14-16-20 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the park, according to the lawsuit.