Lawsuit filed over Minneapolis policing ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis residents are suing the city over a ballot question on how to change policing in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police.

They argue the ballot language city officials approved in August is misleading and fails to inform voters about key aspects of the proposal.

“Voters need to understand that outcome and timeline,” attorney Joseph Anthony wrote in the court petition on behalf of Don and Sondra Samuels and Bruce Dachis. "The current ballot question hides that information from them. This must be corrected.”

Attorneys for the city said they were reviewing the lawsuit.

More than a year after Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, a well-funded group of activists and several City Council members are trying again. Their initiative would ask voters in November to replace the police department with a “public safety department” that employs licensed peace officers.