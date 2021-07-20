Lawsuit filed in the 1st of 3 killings by Wisconsin officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The lawyer for the families of the three people former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed has filed a federal lawsuit against Mensah and others in connection with one of the deaths.

Attorney Kimberley Motley said she wants to know more about the 2015 fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzales. It was the first shooting Mensah was involved in and it came five years before widespread protests calling for his removal.

A review of the case shows that Mensah shot the 29-year-old Gonzales eight times outside his home after Gonzales was wielding a sword, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Definitely that’s information and evidence that we want to see exactly what the supposed threat was,” Motley said of the suit, which also names the city of Wauwatosa and former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.