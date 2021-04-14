Lawsuit describes night of fear for Wall of Moms protester

Outside the courthouse, federal officers sent large amounts of red chemical agents and flash bangs into the crowd, then pushed them back with billy clubs. One agent accused Kristiansen, who is 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, of hitting him, the lawsuit says. Kristiansen says she has never struck a law enforcement officer. She was taken away by agents.

“After ascending the courthouse steps but prior to entering its doors, Defendant John Doe 63 violated Ms. Kristiansen by forcing her face first against the courthouse wall. Ms. Kristiansen was placed in fear for her safety and believed she would be raped when Defendant John Doe 63 molested her while blocking her vision and trapping her against the wall, using his left hand to grab her breast and his right hand to reach up her skirt and grab her buttocks,” the lawsuit says.

Kristiansen was taken into the courthouse, searched, interrogated and denied water, food and a blanket while being held overnight and most of the following day in a cell. She was charged with assaulting a federal agent and failing to obey a lawful order.

After a review of video evidence showing that Kristiansen had neither assaulted nor even approached an officer, a federal judge granted a federal prosecutor’s motion to dismiss the charges.