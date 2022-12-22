Lawmakers will face familiar technology issues next Congress

WASHINGTON — The 118th Congress will face some long-standing policy challenges as well as a few new ones but may not get to the finish line on any of them — even the federal data privacy bill that has bipartisan backing in both chambers.

Lawmakers have been debating antitrust legislation aimed at the tech industry, social media content moderation policies and the online spread of disinformation for the last two Congresses but have yet to send any legislation to the president’s desk. With Republicans taking the House majority, the hill may become steeper.

“We are closer with Republicans and Democrats, but we are again in this space where some devil-is-in-the-details are still being worked out,” said Nicol Turner Lee, director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, about data privacy legislation. “My hope is that this is not one of those issues where we have to start from scratch.”

After years of debate and discussion, the House Energy and Commerce Committee in July voted 53-2 to approve compromise bipartisan data privacy legislation. The bill would establish a national standard for data privacy and has the backing of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee.

The bill may have bipartisan support, but lawmakers from California, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the bill doesn’t give the state, the first to pass a data privacy law, enough freedom to set its own tougher rules. Four other states have passed similar laws, and five others are considering comparable measures.

Pelosi didn’t bring the measure to the full House. She will no longer be the speaker or the Democrats’ House leader in the 118th Congress.

That measure “really proved that Congress is a lot closer to a bipartisan compromise than I think a lot of people, including myself, would have believed, say in early 2020,” said Ashley Johnson, senior policy analyst at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “So I would expect more movement on privacy next year.”

Critics say the measure would give too much room to California and wouldn’t really be a national standard. Carl Szabo, vice president at NetChoice, a trade group representing top tech companies including Amazon, Google, Meta and Yahoo, is one of them.

The bill failed “to create a national standard and instead created carve-outs for preferred states like Illinois or California,” Szabo said.

Szabo hopes that Republicans — with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., expected to become chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee — would start from scratch, going back to a discussion draft that committee Republicans released in November 2021. The draft called for one national standard that would not allow states to set privacy rules different from a national one.

Johnson said lawmakers from California and other states that want to ensure that their privacy bills aren’t overtaken by a national standard should compromise instead of starting over.

“There’s definitely going to have to be some sort of (federal) preemption in order for a (data privacy) bill to be successful,” she said.

House Republicans’ agenda is also likely to include stepped-up oversight on about $64 billion included in 2021 infrastructure legislation to expand broadband access across the country, Turner Lee said.

Republican lawmakers are likely to probe how that money is being spent by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce Department agency, especially on how it defines and allocates between urban and rural areas for broadband expansion, Turner Lee said.

Rodgers also has called for greater attention to the Federal Communications Commission, the NTIA and other agencies’ decisions to allocate wireless spectrum that is key to 5G rollout as well as future mobile communications, Turner Lee said.

Another thorny issue for the next Congress will be addressing monopoly power in the tech industry. Doing so has bipartisan backing, but a divided Congress may still prevent lawmakers from making progress.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers — led by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Ken Buck, R-Colo. — has proposed legislation that would prohibit giant tech companies including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google from giving preference to their own products and services over those of rivals.

The bills cleared the respective Judiciary committees in both chambers but haven’t received a vote of the full chamber. They are opposed by industry groups.

The recent downturn in the tech industry, which has brought thousands of layoffs at Amazon, Meta and other companies, is an indication “of how fragile these businesses are and how easy it is for a new competitor to arise,” Szabo said. “Antitrust is just a euphemism for more executive power without clear rules.”

