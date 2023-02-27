On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Fierce weather including tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Kansas. Meanwhile, rain and snow hit Norther California.

» GOP lawmakers, including Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, are pushing back against the Biden administration for not sending F-16s to Ukraine.

» China says it has been monitoring a U.S. surveilance plane moving over the Taiwan Strait.

» The death toll has risen to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies.

» The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model have been detained on charges in her killing after police found body parts in a refrigerator and a pot.

» Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

» Thirty years after terrorism first struck the World Trade Center, victims’ relatives and survivors are remembering the deadly 1993 bombing that foreshadowed 9/11.

» In sports, Portland's Damian Lillard was red hot, the Atlanta Hawks have a new head coach, the Padres gave a huge contract extension to one of their star players, and both the PGA and LIV golf circuits crowned their weekly winners.

» In a weekend entertainment update, Sunday studio estimates say the gonzo R-rated horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, while Marvel's “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” shrank unusually quickly in its second weekend. “Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

» Some prominent media publishers are dropping the comic strip Dilbert after its creator referred to people who are Black as members of “a hate group” and urged white people to "get away" from them.