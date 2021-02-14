Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tremayne Nez was gearing up for his life to start. He was newly married, had just bought a house and was soon to graduate college when those plans were derailed. In June 2019, police wrongfully arrested him on suspicion of selling LSD after they mistook Nez, who is Navajo, for the actual suspect, also Native American.

After spending more than 30 hours in jail, Nez posted bond but his mug shot had already been released, tarnishing his reputation throughout the tribal community. He was placed on administrative leave from his job, he said, and subjected to a drug test before being cleared to return to work.

The Sunday after his arrest, Nez’s father, a well-known pastor on the Navajo Nation, didn’t have a single congregant attend his church service.

“We really felt the repercussions of that. I think we still feel it to this day,” Nez said.

A handful of states in the U.S. have proposed measures that limit or ban the use of mug shots in the wake of the racial reckoning sparked by George Floyd's killing. When police make arrests, the booking photos they take are often made public, which some legal experts say can undermine the presumption of innocence, perpetuate racial stereotypes and leave an indelible stain on a person’s life.