Lawmakers move closer to letting child sex abuse victims sue

On Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said that, as long as lawmakers are unified around changing the constitution, he is willing to back legislation to change the law and see what happens in court if it is challenged.

“If there’s enough vagueness at least to be argued, I’m prepared to let all the lawyers have their day, the judges to have their day, and most importantly victims of these terrible crimes to have their day,” Corman told the Judiciary Committee hearing.

Under the bill, a legal challenge goes straight to the state Supreme Court.

Corman's office, however, would not predict whether it will pass the Senate, saying only “it will be an ongoing discussion” among Republicans in in coming days and weeks.

The Legislature had been on track to let voters in the May 18 primary election decide whether to allow a two-year window, the final step to changing the constitution. But it was derailed in early February by the revelation of a massive bureaucratic blunder, spurring more urgency.