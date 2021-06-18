Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of ‘abolition amendment’

“The jobs that might prepare you for something out in the free world or are technology based ... are still reserved for whites," Renaud said.

More than 20 states still include similar clauses involving human bondage or prison labor in their own governing documents, which date to the 19th century abolition of slavery. Nebraska and Utah, which are represented by GOP senators, were two of the first to amend their constitutions for the very same issue last year through voter-approved initiatives. Only Colorado came earlier, removing such language through a ballot measure in 2018.

Merkley is optimistic that his Republican colleagues will ultimately support the legislation.

“Nothing about this should be partisan,” Merkley said. “I think every American should be about ending slavery in our Constitution.”

Williams, too, does not want this to be painted as a partisan issue.

“I am willing to work with you as long as you are willing to work around making sure that everyone in this country — regardless of their background, their ZIP code, or their bank account — has access to the full promise of America,” she said. “That includes making sure we rid involuntary servitude in this country in our Constitution.”