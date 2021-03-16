Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into "micropolitan" areas

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and congressmen is urging the federal government not to approve recommendations to remove 144 cities from the designation of metropolitan statistical areas. Reclassifying them as “micropolitan” would put key federal funding at risk, they said.

The request comes after The Associated Press reported this month that the federal government is contemplating raising the population criteria for core cities in metro areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. Doing so would reclassify more than a third of the current 392 metro areas as micropolitan statistical areas.

Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas.

“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations," said the letter sent last week by eight U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives to the Office of Management and Budget.