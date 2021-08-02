Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto, who also signed one of the complaints, testified that she would have withdrawn her name and forgiven Giddings if Giddings had apologized.

But that never happened, and Yamamoto said she didn't want to be counted among the lawmakers who are unwilling to hold each other accountable.

“You can do whatever you want, you can say whatever you want, but you need to be willing to accept the consequences,” she said.

The hearing grew increasingly tense after the committee called Giddings to return as a witness, asking her why she shared the links and whether she felt that the intern — whom the committee called “Jane Doe” — was entitled to any privacy protections under the state's crime victim laws.

“You're way out of the park right now because there is no victim, so that doesn't apply at all,” Giddings said.

Christopher McCurdy, the attorney representing the ethics committee, then asked Giddings, “Do you believe Jane Doe is entitled to dignity during the ethics hearing?”

Giddings declined to answer, calling the question “irrelevant.”