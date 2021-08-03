Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee says an Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who reported a rape by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives.

The full House will now be asked to vote on the recommendation made Tuesday, but they will have to reconvene for the vote. It's unclear when that will happen, but it could be any time before the Legislature's next session begins in January.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she shared links to a far-right blog that included the name, photo and personal details about her the young woman who reported being raped by the lawmaker. Giddings posted the link on social media and in a newsletter to constituents.

The decision came on the second day of a public hearing, during which the committee found that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.”