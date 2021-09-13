Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges

“I just want to say I'm sorry for what happened," Samsel said during an 12-minute district-court hearing. I never intended to hurt anybody.”

Kansas law says disorderly conduct includes “engaging in noisy conduct tending reasonably to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others.” It is a lesser charge than battery, with a maximum sentence of 30 days in a county jail and a fine of up to $500. The battery charge carried a possible sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Franklin County Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball sentenced Samsel to serve a total of 90 days in jail on the three disorderly conduct charges but suspended that sentence in favor of probation. He also ordered Samsel to pay $263 in costs associated with his arrest and court case.

County prosecutor Brandon Jones was not available by phone immediately after the hearing, which occurred by Zoom.