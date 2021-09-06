Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire was taking money from his law firm, the business said late Monday.

The statement from PMPED law firm came hours after Alex Murdaugh said he was resigning and entering rehab.

The PMPED law firm said it will hire an accounting firm to fully review its books. It didn't say how much money might be missing, but said Murdaugh was no longer associated with them in any way.

“This is disappointing news for all of us. Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior,” the law firm said in a statement.

Hours before Murdaugh sent out his own statement, saying he regretted decisions he made, but didn't give any details just two days after reporting someone shot at him after his car had a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County.