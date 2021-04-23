Laura Pausini is ready to sing at the Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Laura Pausini was so emotionally affected by the pandemic last year that she even thought she'd never sing again. This Sunday she will do it at Hollywood's biggest event — the Academy Awards — where she will deliver a pre-show performance of the nominated song “Io sì (Seen)” from the movie “The Life Ahead.”

Co-written by Pausini and American songwriter Diane Warren, it has already received the Golden Globe and could become the first song entirely in Italian to win an Oscar.

“Honestly, I never thought or dreamed of being included in a list of awards so great and so close to the world of movies, because I never thought of having such collaboration — even though I had a song in a film with Kevin Costner and Robin Wright," Pausini told The Associated Press in reference to "One More Time," from the 1999's movie "Message in a Bottle.”

“This time it's different ... I got the call to be part of this project last July when we were still locked up in Italy, in the pandemic. I was a little bit, I don’t know how to explain it, but I thought I wasn’t going to sing anymore," she said. “So being able to sing in such an important film with a message of fraternity, of inclusion, of feeling protected by someone at a time in my life when I didn’t feel protected at all — this news was a shining light.”