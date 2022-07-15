Late updates: What killed Ivana Trump; Jan. 6 panel subpoenas US agents; and more

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday.

Police had been looking into whether or not she fell down stairs, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss the matter publicly.

The medical examiner's brief report did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced Thursday that Ivana died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was 73.

A Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman, Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949. She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992, and they had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump's actions at the time of the deadly siege.

For the Jan. 6 panel, the watchdog’s finding raised the startling prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on Trump’s actions during the insurrection, particularly after earlier testimony a about the president's confrontation with security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol.

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event final table kicked off in two parts.

The first session began Friday afternoon and continued overnight, and the second session, the day a winner will be crowned, takes place Saturday.

