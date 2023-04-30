Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
This week’s episode includes:
- The end of the “Late Late Show” with James Corden.
- Deaths of notable celebrities Harry Belafonte, Jerry Springer and others.
- A trial involving singer Ed Sheeran.
- Shakeups at CNN and Fox News.
- And the fight between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney.
Also, be sure to check out our Streamed & Screened podcast for the latest episode on Star Wars Day and the limited series “A Small Light” on National Geographic. Streamed & Screened is available on all major podcast platforms.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
People are also reading…
Great baseball movies to start the season and Poppy Liu talks 'Dead Ringers' | Streamed & Screened podcast
The baseball season is long, so we've come up with a list of movies to help get you through the coming months. Plus, we have an interview with one of the stars of a new Amazon Prime Video program.
It's the end for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' Hear from Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen and other stars | Streamed & Screened podcast
Will "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" go out on top? Hear from the stars of the show during a special episode that breaks down the iconic comedy.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Alaska was disrupted by a popcorn eating moose, a plane departing from Columbus, Ohio caught fire in the air, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Kenai, Alaska was disrupted by a curious and hungry moose that casually strolled into the lobby and hel…
A plane departing Columbus, Ohio caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.
Peruvian archaeologists unearthed a more than 1,000-year-old mummy on the outskirts of Lima, in the latest discovery dating back to pre-Inca times.
A recent storm system brought with it high winds, rain and hail, some of which was exceptionally large.
In China, a local zoo in Zhengzhou welcomed no less than six new members to its tiger family.
The Tower of London's Yeomen Warders, nicknamed ‘Beefeaters’, open the Tower to the public on their first day in a new uniform to mark the cha…
A new flagship branch of Rostic has opened in Russia, replacing KFC after the company pulled out of Russia during the invasion of Ukraine.
Warnings that gang violence in Haiti has reached levels similar to countries at war.
While SpaceX’s failed Starship launch no doubt took over the headlines this week, destroying its own launchpad and more or less exploding in t…
A team from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has discovered a new monster of the deep a box jellyfish with 24 eyes found in the Mai Po Natu…
A team of archeologists in Norway discovered a perfectly preserved arrow in the melting ice. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
New trails have been opened up for visitors to get a close up look at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.