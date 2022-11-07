Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger's width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho, with the reddish color caused by it passing into the shadow of the Earth.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.
Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.
South America will get a glimpse of Tuesday's lunar eclipse, weather permitting. Striking out altogether, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will have to wait until 2025.
Among those providing a livestream of Tuesday's lunar extravaganza: Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Italian-based Virtual Telescope Project.
It's the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won't be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.
Here's a look at last November's partial lunar eclipse:
Photos: Views of the partial lunar eclipse from around the world
The leaves of a tree are seen with a partial lunar eclipse as a backdrop, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth's shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Three woman pose for a picture with the moon in partial eclipse on background in Asuncion's Bay, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond an apartment building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Members of Prieto Yegros family take pictures as they watch the moon in partial eclipse in Asuncion's Bay, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A partial lunar eclipse over Tokyo Tower peeks out behind the clouds over Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
People gather to watch the partially eclipsed moon settling over the Asuncion's Bay, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond an apartment building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond city hall, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth's shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington's resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A partial lunar eclipse is seen behind a crane in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!