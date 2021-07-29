LA's Venice Beach a flashpoint in city's homeless crisis

Residents tell stories of break-ins and thefts, seeing people use heroin in the alleys behind their homes or defecating in their yards.

“This is no way for people to live,” said Brad Neal, a lawyer and owner of 10 buildings in Venice. “Everyone is suffering. Not just the unhoused but the housed as well.”

Neal, who recently armed himself with a club to get to his car after he said he was almost assaulted, said he worries about his tenants.

Neal overcame drug addiction years ago and echoes the sentiment of others when he says he knows he could wind up on the street. But he said residents who have a genuine concern for the well-being of the people living outdoors — many of whom are struggling with addiction and mental health issues — are beginning to lose their empathy.

Residents fumed at City Councilman Mike Bonin, saying he neglected the area for too long. Brash LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva inserted himself into the debate, veering outside his traditional jurisdiction and receiving a hero's welcome of sorts when he showed up on the boardwalk in a cowboy hat last month promising a cleanup.