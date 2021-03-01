Las Vegas panel seeks ideas on mass shooting memorial

The hotel and the festival site are owned by MGM Resorts International, which announced plans more than a year ago to remake it into a community center for events like high school basketball and indoor soccer — along with space to honor victims of the shooting.

Tennille Pereira, director of a multi-agency referral and support program for victims and families dubbed the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, told reporters Monday the questionnaire asks whether the memorial should be at the site or somewhere else.

“Is it important that it include a sculpture? Other creative artwork?” she asked. "Should it be interactive? Should it allow for mementoes to be left?”

“We need those that were impacted by this horrible tragedy to be involved,” she said.

The eight-page questionnaire asks for respondents' ZIP codes but not their names. Responses are being accepted through March 14.

The 1 October Memorial Committee began work in November to identify a location, size, design and funding for a memorial in Clark County — the jurisdiction that covers the Las Vegas Strip.