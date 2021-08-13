Las Vegas grocery storefront collapses at opening, injures 4

Martial told the newspaper that he called 911 and tried to help the injured man. He also said firefighters arrived “extremely fast” and pulled a person from the rubble. Photos showed debris piled in front of a sign reading “Bienvenidos” in Spanish, or “welcome.”

Broadwell said no one else was injured and there was little damage to the interior of the store.

Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarrete told the Review-Journal he and more than a dozen other employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

The store is in a strip mall built in 1979 with businesses including a restaurant and clothing, ice cream and beauty supply stores.

Broadwell said it did not appear that other shops were damaged and the investigation was turned over to county officials to check for structural strength.

