Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing

All three organizations will be featured on Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet in the iRacing Series and Larson funds the “Drive for 5 Campaign” through his on-track performance. He's pledged $5 for every lap completed this season and $5,000 for each top-five finish. Through the first six races of the NASCAR season, Larson has committed $22,205 via three top-fives and 1,441 laps.

“I'm hoping to raise $500,000,” Larson told The Associated Press. “I've got a long ways to go but I'm glad that I've gotten it started and that I'm able to showcase the organizations I've joined to help make a difference.”

The three organizations earmarked by Larson's foundation aren't random. All three played an integral role in the work he did on educating and improving himself during a NASCAR suspension that lasted all but the first four races of the 2020 season.

“I wanted to start a foundation for some time, I just didn't really ever know exactly what I wanted it to be about,” he said. “I wanted it to be around kids, but I just needed something that was really close to me and personal to me, especially the things I went through last year.”