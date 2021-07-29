Largest US quake in half-century causes Alaska little damage

He’s been with the agency for 26 years, and this was the largest quake he’s experienced.

“I was really assuming the worst, that there was going to be widespread catastrophic damage,” he said.

But as calls were made to coastal communities while they were evacuating during the tsunami warning, the calls were able to go through, a good initial sign. And local officials reported they didn’t see any structural or significant damage.

Given how long the ground shook, up to two minutes in some places, they expected to have broken glasses or plates and items thrown out of pantries and refrigerators.

“But to not have roads collapse, not have a damaging wave from the tsunami that was generated was just incredible,” Fisher said. “It’s really a miracle.”

A common saying is that earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings do, said Peter Haeussler, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Because this earthquake was so far from the shore — it was basically out in the middle of nowhere and also in places where nobody is really living — then the ability to have strong ground shaking, to damage buildings, to injure people goes to pretty close to zero,” Haeussler said.